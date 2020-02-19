TORONTO -- Toronto’s four major league sport teams are partnering up to tackle bullying.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC and the Toronto Argonauts launched the 2020 Huddle Up Bullying Prevention Program on Wednesday at St. Gregory Catholic School in Etobicoke.

Originally founded by the Toronto Argonauts in 2001, the Huddle Up program hopes to empower children and teenagers to “make a difference speaking up when faced with bullying.”

This is the first year other major league teams have partnered with the Argos.

“Inclusion and respect are integral community pillars at Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), and it was a natural fit for our other major league teams to join the amazing program promoting these values to youth,” Michael Bartlett, Vice President, Community Affairs with MLSE said.

This year, the Argos are proud to partner with @MapleLeafs, @Raptors, @TorontoFC & @PREVNet for the Huddle Up Bullying Prevention Program.



We will work together to help make schools safe and inclusive for all students.



For more info & to register: https://t.co/u0tJ9Fb0JC pic.twitter.com/Nd7A34NY0H — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) February 18, 2020

The program is being touted as “a first of its kind in Canada” and will include school visits, special events, public service announcements and a free online learning platform.

The online learning platform, which will be operational in September, will provide a five-module curriculum at no cost to all students between Grade 6 and Grade 9. According to the program’s website, the online curriculum will focus on “strategies to strengthen relationships and overall well-being.”

Every year, Huddle Up reaches more than 8,000 GTA students across 11 school boards.