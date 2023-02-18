Maple Leafs acquire O'Reilly, Acciari in three-team trade with Blues, Wild

St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly, left, is congratulated by Niko Mikkola after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in St. Louis. The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari in a three-team trade, the club announced Friday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Roberson St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly, left, is congratulated by Niko Mikkola after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in St. Louis. The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari in a three-team trade, the club announced Friday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Roberson

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ghana soccer player Christian Atsu dies in Turkiye earthquake

Christian Atsu, the Ghana international forward who played for Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle, has died in the earthquake in Turkiye. He was 31. Search teams recovered Atsu's body in the ruins of a luxury 12-story building where he had been living in the city of Antakya, Hatay province, his manager said Saturday.

'Thunder Bay' series from Ryan McMahon looks at systemic racism, police in the city

Podcaster Ryan McMahon is not interested in leading the conversation around defunding and abolishing the police. Instead, the Anishinaabe writer uses his latest docuseries, 'Thunder Bay,' to examine the North American movement that supports the reallocation of funds from police departments to community and social services by putting the embattled city under the microscope.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton