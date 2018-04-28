

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A wide cross section of Canada’s political leadership is planning to attend Sunday’s vigil for the victims of the North York van attack, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Governor General Julie Payette, Quebec Premier Phillipe Couillard, and federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer.

Toronto Mayor John Tory’s office confirmed their plans to attend on Saturday and said Ontario Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell and Premier Kathleen Wynne will be there as well.

At least 25,000 people are expected at Sunday’s vigil, which begins at Mel Lastman Square at 7 p.m.

It will be Trudeau’s first appearance at the scene of the Apr. 23 attack which left 10 dead and 16 others injured along a more than one kilometre stretch of roadway beginning at Yonge Street and Finch Avenue.

He said earlier he would pay a visit to Toronto only when it would not distract from mourning the victims and the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Foundation’s fund for the victims had raised more than $1.7 million for the victims as of Saturday morning. The Foundation’s current goal is $2 million.

Twenty-five-year-old Alek Minassian stands accused of renting a white Chevrolet rental van and mounting various stretches of sidewalk with the vehicle, striking 26 people in the span of seven minutes.

He is being held at Toronto South Detention Centre and is scheduled to appear next in court on May 10.