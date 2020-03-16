TORONTO -- With many people across the Greater Toronto Area who are self-isolating, social distancing and trying to stay healthy amid the COVID-19 outbreak, some experts and residents are trying to help those affected with their emotional and physical well-being during this unprecedented time.

Univeristy of Toronto Scarborough psychology professor Steve Joorden, has spent that past in week in self-isolation at his Toronto home. He recently attended a conference in the United States and said he was in contact with someone who developed symptoms.

Joordens admits he has felt anxious, but said that there is nothing odd about having feelings of anxiety or depression at a time like this.

“We can all feel that normal is not normal and may never be normal, and that uncertainty, the brain doesn’t like uncertainty. It likes to predict how events will unfold,” he said, speaking to CTV News Toronto over the phone.

He said the feeling of anxiety come from the body’s fight or flight system, which is supposed kick in when confronted with an immediate threat.

“But we are feeling this chronic threat and so we want to do something, we are compelled to do something, get away from the threat or take it on, and because we can’t do neither, in a very obvious way, that’s what gives rise to this feeling.”

Joordens said a good way to deal with the anxiety is for people to learn to relax, which can be done with the help of an online video or audio tool.

“Just a simple question of learning how to go through your body and clinch muscle groups. I Relax them and feel it, and if everybody started doing this before bed, that’s what I would recommend.”

With practice, Joordens said people will get good enough at relaxing that they can do it anywhere, at anytime.

Joordens said another way to feel better is to know that by taking precautions, such as staying home and washing hands for example, we are all part of the solution to protect the most vulnerable.

“Just that mindset, starts to make us feel like, ‘okay now staying at home is doing something,’ Joordens said.

Volunteers ready to help vulnerable residents and seniors

Shannon Kelly has been thinking about people with compromised immune systems and seniors worried about venturing into the public in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“People shouldn’t be scared,” she said. To promote that positivity, the Cabbagetown resident created an online support group called Toronto helps - Covid-19.

Kelly has about two dozen volunteers ready to help bring those at risk or alone, needed supplies from the grocery store or pharmacy.

“We are taking precautions if and when possible, leaving the groceries and medicines of any sort outside the home,” Kelly said.

She said she’s concerned that older people, who may need the most help, aren’t seeing some of the resources available online and wants to get the word out about people wanting to step in.

“We are a very tight-knit community so I just wanted to make sure our Cabbagetown people are feeling safe and secure and cared for mostly, and ‘I’m not alone’. The city is full of people who love their communities and the people around them.