

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man and a woman, both believed to be in their 60s, have died following a collision just west of Schomberg on Thursday night.

The crash happened on Highway 9 near 12th Concession at around 6 p.m.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim died while being transported to hospital from the scene of the crash.

Another female victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, officers said.

No information on what could have led to the two-vehicle collision has been released.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as police conduct an investigation into the matter.