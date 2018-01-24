

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police have charged two more people wanted for the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Richmond Hill.

Shelby Goldhar was found dead at a home near Bayview Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive at around 11 a.m. on Dec. 20 after police were called to the home by someone who said “a woman had been killed.”

The next day police announced that they had arrested one person in connection with the case.

Then on Jan. 11, police released surveillance footage of two more suspects wanted for the murder. The footage showed the pair riding a bus on the morning of Dec. 20, the same day Goldhar’s body was found.

At the time police said they were also looking to speak with a female witness, an acquaintance of the suspects who allegedly gave the two a ride to a home in Richmond Hill in a Jeep Wrangler on Dec. 19.

Investigators announced Wednesday that both outstanding suspects were arrested in Toronto on Jan. 21.

Police say 25-year-old Felicia Land and 24-year-old Nikita Pouzanov have both been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

Police previously charged Richmond Hill man Clifford Campsall, 27, with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

Land and Pouzanov are scheduled to make a court appearance in Richmond Hill on February 2.