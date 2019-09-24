

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





A man is without vital signs after a shooting in Etobicoke Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around The West Mall and Rathburn Road sometime before 1:40 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said crews found an adult male and treated him for life-threatening injuries. A short while later, Toronto police said that the victim was without vital signs and that homicide detectives had been contacted.

No information has been released about potential suspects, police said.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.