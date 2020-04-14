TORONTO -- Homicide investigators are at Toronto home where a man was found dead on Tuesday morning.

Police received a call at around 8 a.m. after a relative found the man deceased inside the North York home on Howard Drive, near Leslie Street and Sheppard Ave East.

Sources tell CTV News Toronto the victim was discovered with obvious signs of trauma.

Police are investigating this a sudden death, but homicide detectives have been called in.

They were seen at the home with forensic identification investigators and a coroner Tuesday morning.

Police officers are canvassing the neighbourhood for more information.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.