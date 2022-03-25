Man who walked into Mississauga hospital with obvious signs of trauma dies: police

Peel police are investigating after a critically injured man who showed up at a Mississauga hospital Friday evening died.

Officers were called just after 8:30 p.m. to a hospital located at Hurontario Street and Queensway West.

Police said the man walked into the hospital with obvious signs of trauma and was later pronounced dead.

The homicide bureau has been notified.

Police initially reported that the man suffered gunshot wounds but later said that the exact nature of his injuries is unclear.

They also said the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.

No suspect information has been released.