Man who walked into Mississauga hospital with gunshot wounds dies: police

Peel police are investigating after a man who showed up Friday evening at a Mississauga hospital suffering from gunshot wounds died.

Officers were called just after 8:30 p.m. to a hospital located at Hurontario Street and Queensway West.

Police said a man who had been shot walked into the hospital with critical injuries.

He was later pronounced dead, police said. The homicide bureau has been notified.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time. The exact location of where it happened has also not been found.

Police said they don’t currently have suspect information.