

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 22-year-old man who pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death in connection with a crash in Richmond Hill last year is set to be sentenced on Friday.

The two-vehicle collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2018 near Bayview Avenue and Woodriver Street.

A 21-year-old woman, identified as Julia Baciu, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was a passenger in one of the vehicles. The 22-year-old driver of the same vehicle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The other driver, identified as Toronto resident Seyed Yashar Tolouei, sustained minor injuries. The day after the crash, Tolouei was charged with 12 offences, including impaired driving causing death and failing to provide a breath sample.



Seyed Yashar Tolouei is seen outside court on Aug. 30, 2019. (CTV News Toronto)

All but one charge has been withdrawn, but will be considered aggravating factors in Friday’s sentencing.

Six victim impact statements were read at the sentencing hearing before court was adjourned until 3 p.m.