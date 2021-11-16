TORONTO -- Toronto police have charged a 26-year-old man who they say visited a long-term care home and exposed himself.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said that between Oct. 9 and Nov. 9, a man attended an unidentified long-term care home in north Etobicoke approximately five times.

Police allege that the man exposed himself to people at the facility.

As a result of their investigation, Toronto resident Benjamin Rojas was arrested and charged with four counts of indecent act on Nov. 9.

Rojas appeared at a Toronto courtroom via video link the following day.

Police say they are concerned there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to call them or Crime Stoppers.