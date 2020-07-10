Advertisement
Man who drowned at Ontario Place marina went into water to retrieve his phone
Published Friday, July 10, 2020 5:16AM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 10, 2020 8:09AM EDT
A man drowned in Lake Ontario overnight after trying to retrieve a phone he dropped in the water, police say.
Firefighters were called to the south marina at Ontario Place shortly before midnight for a water rescue.
When they arrived on scene, a man was found in the water.
The victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, was rushed to hospital via emergency run in critical condition.
Police say he was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.