

Chris Fox , CTV News Toronto





A man who was the subject of a public safety alert after disappearing from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health earlier this week has been taken into police custody.

Anthony Murdock, 45, was located in Brampton at around 2:30 a.m. and placed under arrest, police say.

He had previously been reported missing on Tuesday afternoon after disappearing from CAMH while on an “accompanied pass.”

“We did receive information around 2:30 a.m. that Anthony Murdock had been located in the area of Brampton. We were contacted and then he was transported here to Toronto. He is scheduled to appear in court this morning at Old City Hall,” Toronto police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante told CP24. “There is no indication at this point that he is linked to any type of incidents in Peel or in Toronto. We simply have him appearing in court with regards to a failure to comply charge.”

Murdock, who was found not criminally responsible (NCR) for an indecent act in 1998, is just the latest patient with a criminal history to be reported missing from CAMH in recent weeks.

Zhebin Cong, a 47-year-old CAMH patient with a violent past, fled the country on July 3 while out on a day pass from the centre.

On July 23, 27-year-old CAMH patient Ahmed Sualim also briefly escaped from the facility but he was taken back into custody on the same day.

CAMH has subsequently announced an external review of its practices around the issuance of day passes and other privileges in the wake of the incidents. Police are also conducting a separate review into the Cong case.