TORONTO -- Toronto police are looking for a man they say intentionally drove his vehicle into a police cruiser Sunday evening.

It happened at 5:34 p.m. in the area of Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West after an officer motioned to the driver of the vehicle for a traffic offence, police said.

The driver then intentionally collided with the officer’s vehicle, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene at a high rate of speed, police said.

The driver is described by police as being 35 to 45 years of age. He was driving a silver Mini Cooper with a loud, modified exhaust and “distinctive” design on the passenger side at the time of the crash.

Police said the vehicle will have obvious damage to the front end.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.