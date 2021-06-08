TORONTO -- Police are searching for a man who allegedly followed a woman home and broke into her North York residence early Tuesday morning.

It happened near Sheppard Avenue East and Yonge Street between 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., police said in a news release.

At that time, a woman was walking along Sheppard Avenue when a man riding a bicycle approached her.

Police said the man asked for directions to a local store. The woman then made her way into her residence.

A short time later, the man entered the residence, according to police, and fled the scene when the woman screamed.

The man is described by police as 24 to 25 years old, standing five-foot-eight to five-foot-10 inches tall with a thin build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue and grey striped collared shirt, black pants, black shoes, and carrying a grey backpack, police said.

Images of the suspect have been released by police in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.