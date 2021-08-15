TORONTO -- Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly followed two female youths through a Midtown shopping centre before exposing himself.

It happened on Thursday at approximately 1:45 p.m. at the Yonge Eglinton Centre. At that time, a man followed the youths throughout the shopping centre and several stores, police said in a news release issued Sunday.

The man then allegedly exposed himself and began performing an indecent act.

Surveillance images of the man have been released by police in an effort to identify him.

He is described by police as being 20 to 30 years old, standing five-foot-eight to five-foot-10 inches tall with a medium build, brown complexion and clean shaven.

He was wearing a black baseball hat with a gold Toronto Raptors logo, a dark blue shirt, black shorts, blue socks, navy blue sneakers with white shoes and carrying a blue backpack at the time of the incident, police said.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.