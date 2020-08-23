TORONTO -- Toronto police are asking the public for help in identifying a man wanted in connection with two indecent exposure investigations.

The first incident took place on August 3 at 1 p.m. in the area of Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road. It is reported that the man boarded a TTC bus and took a seat across from a 50-year-old woman.

Police say the man then exposed himself and performed an “indecent act,” before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

Just over a week later, police say that officers responded to a similar incident at Downsview Park Subway Station.

The man was riding the train when he took a seat across from an 18-year-old woman, police said. The man then allegedly exposed himself and performed an indecent act.

Police say they believe the perpetrator in both incidents is the same man.

He is described as approximately 22 to 30 years of age, standing five-foot-five to five-foot-six inches tall and having a stocky build. At the time of the second incident, police say that the man had dyed reddish orange hair and was wearing a face mask.

On Sunday, police released a photo of the man in hopes of identifying him.

Anyone with information relating to either incident is asked to call police.