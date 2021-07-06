Advertisement
Man who allegedly chased woman with a knife in North York arrested
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
TORONTO -- Toronto police say that a man who allegedly chased a woman with a knife in North York on Sunday has been arrested.
It happened on Doris Avenue, near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue, at approximately 10:30 a.m.
At that time, a 37-year-old woman was waking in the area when she passed a man who removed a knife from his pants, police said.
The man then began to allegedly chase the woman. She was able to flag down a passing motorist for help.
On Monday, police said that with the assistance of the public, 24-year-old Dujaughn McKenzie, of Toronto, was arrested.
He is facing six charges, including carry concealed weapon, assault with a weapon, and criminal harassment.
Police said McKenzie appeared virtually in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.