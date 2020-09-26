TORONTO -- Peel Regional Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault investigation at Clarkson Go Train Station in Mississauga.

On Sept. 20, at around 1:16 a.m., an unknown female was observed on video surveillance at Clarkson GO station, at Southdown and Bromsgrove roads.

An unknown suspect was then seen sexually assaulting the victim, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene.

On Friday, Peel police released a description of the suspect wanted in connection with the investigation.

He is described as a Black male, standing at approximately five-foot-ten, weighing about 180 pounds with a black goatee and moustache and a scar on his left eyebrow.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing an orange and blue Oilers baseball hat, a green and grey camouflage-patterned sweater or jacket, black shorts and black and white shoes, police said.

Investigators are urging the victim and any witnesses to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.