Man wanted in assault of woman in Markham choked, robbed another woman in Scarborough, police say

A man wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman in Markham is also being sought by Toronto police after a woman was choked and robbed in Scarborough.

Police said the incident happened in the area of Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue East just after midnight on Feb. 2.

A woman was walking along when an unknown man approached her from behind, police said. The man allegedly choked the woman before robbing her of her cell phone.

On Thursday, police released images of the suspect, asking for the public’s help identifying him. He is described as five-foot-10 with a medium build and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured coat, hat, gloves, boots and light-coloured pants.

“It is believed that York Regional Police (YRP) is investigating a similar incident involving the same man,” Toronto police said.

That incident happened on the evening of Feb. 1. YRP said a woman was walking through an alleyway from McCowan Road towards Woodhall Road when she was grabbed by an unknown man and forcefully dragged between two houses.

The suspect, police said, might have been forced to retreat and flee the area after motion-sensor lights between the homes got activated. They added that person was also walking a dog at the time, which may have also scared the suspect.

York Regional Police have since released videos and photos of the suspect as they continue to search for him. The latest one shows him walking through a mall.

YRP said they believe the suspect travelled on the TTC and went to the Scarborough Town Centre on the evening of Feb. 1. They added that he may have followed other women before the assault in Markham.

Police are urging the suspect to contact legal counsel and surrender.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-4300 or York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).