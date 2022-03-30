Man wanted in alleged sexual assault in Scarborough: police

Toronto police have released a surveillance image of a man who they say sexually assaulted a 28-year-old woman in Scarborough last week.

It happened in the area of Ellesmere Road and Pharmacy Avenue on March 21 at 6:50 p.m.

The man is described by police as standing six-feet tall, with a medium build, and very short hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hooded sweater, black jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes, police said.

In a news release, police issued a surveillance image of the man in an effort to identify him.

No other details have been released by police.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers.