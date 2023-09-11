Man wanted for hitting TTC officer in head with backpack at Spadina Station

A man allegedly hit a TTC officer in the head with his backpack at Spadina Subway Station last month.

Toronto police said the incident happened just before 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 31, when TTC Special Constables responded to a call of a person carrying a knife.

When the constables approached the man, police said he threatened them and gestured to the knife in his pocket.

Police said the man struck one of the officers in the head with his backpack when they tried to arrest him. He then ran away from the scene.

Officers describe the man as being 35 to 45 years old, six-foot-one, with a medium build and black beard. He was seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black sneakers, a black cap with a blue brim and black and yellow headphones.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).