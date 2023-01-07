Man wanted for attempted murder in Mississauga arrested in North Bay

A man wanted for attempted murder in connection with an altercation in Mississauga last month that resulted in an assault and shots being fired has been arrested, Peel police say.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 14 in the area of Tenth Line West and Derry Road.

Police arrived and learned that an altercation between several people escalated when one person was assaulted and shots were fired.

No one was struck by gunfire, police said, but one person suffered minor injuries in the altercation.

The following day, police issued an arrest warrant for a suspect named Elijah Simpson-Sweeney. They also released a photo of him.

On Friday evening, police announced that Simpson-Sweeney was arrested earlier this week with the help of the North Bay Police Service (NBPS) and the Ontario Provincial Police.

NBPS confirmed Simpson-Sweeney was arrested at a residence on Lakeshore Drive in North Bay on Jan. 4.

He is facing six charges, including two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault.

'History of violence'

Peel police said Simpson-Sweeney has a "history of violence," revealing on Friday that he was on a release order for separate attempted murder and firearms offences at the time of his arrest.

He was also wanted by Toronto police for second-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the 2020 shooting in North York that left a 57-year-old man.

Furthermore, he is also wanted by another police service for the offence of flight from the police.

Investigators continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.