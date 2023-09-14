Man wanted for assault with a weapon following TTC brick attack
A man is wanted for assault with a weapon after allegedly throwing bricks at passengers on a TTC bus on Thursday morning.
Police say the incident occurred near the intersection of Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West at approximately 9 a.m. The suspect was allegedly involved in a dispute with other passengers, during which he exited the bus and armed himself with bricks. Police say he then returned to the bus and threw bricks at two passengers, striking one of them in the head.
The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the suspect fled from the scene on foot. He is described as a Black man with short hair and was wearing a beige sweater that says "adventure awaits," khaki pants and beige and pink Nike shoes at the time of the assault.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.
This suspect is believed to be violent. If seen in public, police are asking the public not to approach him and instead dial 9-1-1 immediately.
In a statement, representatives from the TTC expressed their "concern" about this incident, saying "our thoughts are with the victim at this time.
"The safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and we will, as always, give TPS our full support as they work to bring the suspect to justice," the statement reads.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada extending small business emergency loan repayment deadline
Canada is giving small businesses in Canada more time to pay back emergency loans offered during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday. But, what has been offered falls short of business groups' expectations.
Trudeau calls on major grocers to stabilize food prices, drawing industry pushback
The federal government is demanding major Canadian grocers come up with a plan to stabilize prices, drawing pushback from the food industry.
Police say road rage brawl on Highway 401 in Toronto 'not worth it'
Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week. The altercation happened on Highway 401 and Leslie Street. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two men stopped their vehicles along the highway, got out, and started fighting one another, adding that witnesses recorded the brawl and reported it to police.
opinion | Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
What are the most common causes of food poisoning in Canada?
What are the most common types of bacteria, parasites and viruses that cause food poisonings in Canada?
Ottawa to remove GST on new rental housing, calls on cities to end exclusionary zoning: PM
The Liberal government is dusting off a measure it promised years ago and pulling in other parties' proposals for cheaper groceries and more homes as it struggles to tackle affordability concerns that are top-of-mind for many Canadians.
WATCH | Canada has 'addiction' to high housing prices: researcher
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party and Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives both announce plans to solve the country's housing crisis, one policy analyst is warning Canada's dependence on rising home prices is one of the biggest obstacles to restoring affordability in the real estate market.
Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'
A Saskatchewan school division is debunking false social media rumours that it is "allowing students to identify as furries."
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
A hurricane watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County in New Brunswick and the counties of Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens in Nova Scotia.
Montreal
-
Chinatown residents renew plea to Montreal mayor to address homelessness, crime
The people of Chinatown say they are bearing the brunt of the high number of homeless people in the city.
-
Robert Miller, accused of paying minors for sex, to sell Future Electronics for $5B
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller, who faces a class-action lawsuit alleging he paid underage girls for sex, is selling his company Future Electronics Inc. for more than $5 billion to a Taiwanese semiconductor distributor.
-
Elderly woman turns tables on alleged fraudsters, works with police who make arrest
Police on Montreal's South Shore have arrested two suspects who allegedly tried to scam an elderly woman. Instead, she turned the tables and helped police catch them.
London
-
Court releases dramatic video of scene moments before London, Ont. Muslim family is killed
It’s a video captured from a nearby surveillance camera which shows the Afzaal family walking along Hyde Park Road in London on June 6, 2021. Submitted as an exhibit at the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, in Windsor, it was released to the media on Thursday.
-
London, Ont. mother speaks out after witnessing son riding bicycle being struck by car
Andrea Loewen Nair said she is mortified after her teenaged son was struck by a vehicle while they were travelling in the south-end of the city near White Oaks Mall on Monday.
-
Parking spaces in short supply
Structural repairs in the parking garage at Covent Garden Market has cut the number of available spaces in half.
Kitchener
-
'I did not do that': Former Kitchener neurologist denies conducting breast exams during cross-examination questions
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexual assault is denying touching patients inappropriately as cross-examination by the Crown continues.
-
Additional supports requested as roughly 3,000 Waterloo Region children face food insecurity
As kids return to school, local food groups say they are seeing an increase in children going to class hungry.
-
Radio silenced, a ransacked shed has the Cambridge Amateur Radio Club off-air
The Cambridge Amateur Radio club is off the air, for now.
Northern Ontario
-
Toronto man charged with Sault murder in 'random act of violence'
A 25-year-old man from Toronto is facing murder and other charges in connection with stabbing attacks in Sault Ste. Marie last week.
-
NASA reveals results of highly anticipated report into UFO sightings
After a year-long study into unidentified anomalous phenomena, NASA on Thursday said there is not enough data yet to understand what the objects are or whether they are definitively linked to extraterrestrial life.
-
Sudbury’s farmers market moving into huge new space downtown
The Sudbury Market is on the move to Elm Place in downtown Sudbury next month.
Ottawa
-
Father asks Ottawa Bylaw officers to show empathy after receiving ticket in school zone
An Ottawa father is calling for Bylaw Services officers to show empathy to drivers picking up children in school zones, after receiving a ticket for stopping in an intersection outside a Stittsville school.
-
Ontario government initiating third-party review of the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority
Frustrations with the lack of school bus service in Ottawa reached a boiling point this week, with an Ottawa councillor removed from a meeting after raising questions about compensation for parents left chauffeuring their kids to school.
-
OC Transpo admits full trains leaving some passengers at O-Train stations
OC Transpo concedes some passengers have been forced to wait for the next train at Confederation Line stations during the morning and afternoon peak periods, as more riders return to the system following the Labour Day weekend.
Windsor
-
Downtown Windsor passport office closed 'until further notice'
The passport office in downtown Windsor is closed until further notice.
-
Court releases dramatic video of scene moments before London, Ont. Muslim family is killed
It’s a video captured from a nearby surveillance camera which shows the Afzaal family walking along Hyde Park Road in London on June 6, 2021. Submitted as an exhibit at the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, in Windsor, it was released to the media on Thursday.
-
'That’s when we heard shots': First witness testifies in 2018 Windsor murder trial
A Windsor murder trial from a 2018 shooting that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old University of Windsor student resumed in Superior Court Thursday with the jury hearing from the first witnesses.
Barrie
-
One person seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 9
One person suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 9 in Caledon.
-
Simcoe County couple charged with human trafficking at camp for children with autism appear in court
A Simcoe County couple at the centre of a human trafficking investigation appeared in court in Bradford on Thursday.
-
Wasaga Beach seeks provincial intervention to combat recurring illegal car rallies
Wasaga Beach councillors have set their sights on ending the destructive stain that reoccurring illegal car rallies historically leave on the beachfront town by approving a motion to request the province intervene and create a task force to assist the municipality in dealing with unsanctioned events.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
A hurricane watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County in New Brunswick and the counties of Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens in Nova Scotia.
-
Large fire at Saint John recycling facility prompts school closures, voluntary shelter-in-place order
Firefighters in Saint John, N.B., are battling a large blaze at the American Iron and Metal recycling facility on Gateway Street.
-
Man accused in 2019 double homicide appears in Moncton court Thursday
Janson Bryan Baker, who is accused in the double murder of Bernard and Rose-Marie Saulnier, made his first court appearance in connection to the charges on Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary parents demand apology, refunds from company connected to E. coli outbreak
Calgary parents whose children became ill from an E. coli outbreak involving 11 local daycares are demanding an apology from the company responsible for cooking and distributing food to the facilities.
-
Calgary woman who admitted to torturing, killing cats sentenced to more than 6 years
A Calgary woman diagnosed as a psychopath will serve more than five years behind bars after pleading guilty to nine counts of animal cruelty.
-
Controversial speaker returning to Lethbridge this weekend, concerns being raised
A controversial speaker whose speech was interrupted by protests at the University of Lethbridge is February is set to give a talk at a different location on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel demolished following fire
A historic hotel in downtown Winnipeg that was destroyed by a fire has been demolished.
-
Manitoba government websites down
The Manitoba government’s websites remained down as of Thursday afternoon.
-
Canada extending small business emergency loan repayment deadline
Canada is giving small businesses in Canada more time to pay back emergency loans offered during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday. But, what has been offered falls short of business groups' expectations.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s state of emergency due to wildfires set to end
A wildfire-related state of emergency in B.C. will be come to an end at midnight, according to provincial officials.
-
Joffre Lakes Provincial Park has official reopening date
After three weeks of uncertainty, an agreement has been reached to reopen a popular B.C. park to the public.
-
Kamloops man charged with assault after dog walker dispute turns violent: RCMP
A Kamloops man is facing assault charges after a dispute between dog walkers allegedly turned violent Wednesday afternoon, according to Mounties.
Edmonton
-
Man wanted in Edmonton murder pleaded guilty in Calgary death months earlier
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued in connection with a June murder in southwest Edmonton, and police say the suspect was previously convicted in a killing in Calgary.
-
Funeral for fallen EPS officers cost $400K
The Edmonton Police Service has released a cost breakdown for the regimental funeral held for Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan earlier this year.
-
Fix is in: Large-scale Edmonton Humane Society clinic provides feral cats health care
Trap, neuter and return: the TNR method is how the Edmonton Humane Society hopes to address the overpopulation of feral cats.