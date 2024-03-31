Man wanted for assault after woman kicked, repeatedly struck in head with object near Don Mills Station

TORONTO
    Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly kicked a woman, and repeatedly hit her in the head with an object near Don Mills Station on Saturday.

    Toronto police said they responded to a call for unknown trouble just before 12:30 p.m., in the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

    According to police, the victim was walking with her children from Don Mills Station when a man made a comment towards her children, prompting the woman to reply.

    Officers said the man then approached her and allegedly started kicking her. Then, he allegedly grabbed an unidentified object and struck her multiple times over the head with it, causing the woman to drop her phone, which subsequently broke.

    Police said the man allegedly threatened to kill her before he ran away.

    The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The suspect is now wanted by police for assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

    Police describe him as being around 30 to 40 years old, between five-foot-two to five-foot-six with a medium build, a black moustache and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants with a blue vest underneath, a black toque and black gloves.

    Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

