Man wanted following sexual assault in Oakville, Ont.

Halton police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Oakville, Ont. on Saturday morning.

At around 10:30 a.m., police say a woman was walking in the area of Sandpipper Road ad Fourth Line when she was “grabbed from behind by an unknown male.”

Police say the woman fell to the ground and the male suspect fled on foot. No physical injuries were reported. Responding officers attended the area but were unable to locate the suspect at the time.

He is described as a white male in his late 30s and was last seen wearing bright, fluorescent green shorts, a grey top, and black running shoes. Police say he is approximately five-foot-eight-inches tall with a heavy build and crew cut dark hair.

Police also released images of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777, ext. 8970, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.