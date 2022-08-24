Man wanted following aggravated assault in The Annex

Toronto police are searching for a suspect following an aggravated assault in The Annex last month that left a man with serious injuries.

On July 6, police said, officers responded to a call for an assault in the area of Bloor Street West and Major Street at approximately 8:45 p.m.

At that time, two males became involved in a brief verbal interaction, police said.

According to investigators, one of the men then punched the other and left him unconscious. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

It’s not clear if the two men are known to each other.

The suspect is described by police as being in his late 30s, standing six-feet tall, with a medium to muscular build, and balding.

A suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault in The Annex is seen in these surveillance images. (Toronto Police Service)

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black back pack, and was walking a large white and brown dog.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers.