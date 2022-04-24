Man wanted after woman sexually assaulted, punched in face in the east end

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and punched her in the face in the city’s east end last week.

Police said a woman met a man, who identified as John, on the evening of April 19 in the area of Greenwood and Danforth avenues.

John then went with the woman to her apartment, where, police said, he allegedly threatened her with a mace if she did not agree to give him money and have sex with him.

Police said the woman complied and gave John $400. Despite the woman complying with his demand, John allegedly still sprayed her with mace and punched her.

On Sunday, police released a security camera image of John, asking for the public’s help identifying him.

He is described as white, 40 to 50 years old, between five-foot-six and five-foot-eight, skinny with dark hair and a full beard.

John was wearing a white or grey jacket with a black stripe on the shoulders and a patch on the left upper arm, dark pants and brown boots.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).