Man wanted after assault in Toronto leaves victim with 'significant' eye injury

A man is wanted after an assault in Toronto’s east end earlier this month that left a person with a “significant” eye injury.

Just after midnight on May 5, officers were called to the area of Queen Street East and Kenilworth Avenue for a report of an assault, police said.

According to investigators, the victim and the suspect were together with a group of other people at 12:15 a.m. when an argument ensued.

At that time, the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim, which police said caused “significant injury to their eye.”

It’s unclear if the suspect and the victim are known to each other.

Police are looking to identify the suspect and released surveillance images of him on Wednesday.

He is described by police as being 20 to 25 years old, five-foot-10, with a slim build, clean shaven, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a LA Dodgers baseball hat, a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey, black pants, and sneakers, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the alleged attack to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.