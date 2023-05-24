Man wanted after assault in Toronto leaves victim with 'significant' eye injury
A man is wanted after an assault in Toronto’s east end earlier this month that left a person with a “significant” eye injury.
Just after midnight on May 5, officers were called to the area of Queen Street East and Kenilworth Avenue for a report of an assault, police said.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
According to investigators, the victim and the suspect were together with a group of other people at 12:15 a.m. when an argument ensued.
At that time, the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim, which police said caused “significant injury to their eye.”
It’s unclear if the suspect and the victim are known to each other.
Police are looking to identify the suspect and released surveillance images of him on Wednesday.
He is described by police as being 20 to 25 years old, five-foot-10, with a slim build, clean shaven, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a LA Dodgers baseball hat, a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey, black pants, and sneakers, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the alleged attack to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties after five-year spat
Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the Canadian ambassador.
Bloc joins Conservatives in rejecting Johnston report briefing on election meddling
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is joining Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in refusing to take a look at secret information that led a watchdog to recommend against a public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference.
Yukon residents will benefit from B.C.'s plan to send cancer patients to U.S.
As B.C. announces plans to send cancer patients to the U.S., many Yukoners wonder what this means for their cancer treatment.
Police investigating Quebec daycare worker who allegedly gave children melatonin
Police in Trois-Rivieres, Que. say they have opened a criminal investigation after receiving a complaint that a daycare worker allegedly gave children melatonin without their parents' consent.
Canada has highest household debt level in G7: CMHC deputy chief economist
Canada has the highest level of household debt in the G7, making its economy vulnerable to a global economic crisis, according to the country's housing agency.
Funeral for mother and child killed in a random stabbing to be held in Edmonton
A funeral is being held today for a mother and her child who were stabbed to death outside an Edmonton school.
Canadian actor, musician Samantha Weinstein dies at 28
A Canadian actor and musician who won accolades from an early age is being remembered as an inspiring artist who lived 'the best life' and continued to work even in her final days.
Lobster populations remain healthy around the Maritimes, but the numbers are dropping
The federal Fisheries Department has released a series of reports that indicate lobster populations around the Maritimes remain in good shape.
3-year-old who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in backyard pool, police say
A three-year-old child who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in a neighbouring backyard pool, police say.
Montreal
-
Police investigating Quebec daycare worker who allegedly gave children melatonin
Police in Trois-Rivieres, Que. say they have opened a criminal investigation after receiving a complaint that a daycare worker allegedly gave children melatonin without their parents' consent.
-
Class-action lawsuit filed against Quebec Major Junior Hockey League over alleged hazing
Lawyers have filed a request for authorization for a class-action lawsuit against the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), its 18 current teams and the Canadian Hockey League over alleged hazing incidents.
-
Strongest population growth in Quebec in 50 years due to immigration, births down
Quebec experienced more annual population growth in 2022 than it has in 50 years, thanks to immigration. But this relative growth was the lowest of all Canadian provinces, says the Institut de la statistique du Québec (ISQ).
London
-
London man sentenced for 2019 manslaughter
A London man has been handed an eight year jail sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2019 death of his partner, Maryhelen Johnston.
-
Tow truck towed in east London
In a turn of events, a tow truck was the one being towed away from the scene of traffic infractions.
-
Free training announced for auto workers on heels of Stellantis project pause
The Ontario government has announced two projects officials say will help over 360 people land full-time jobs in the province’s growing automotive manufacturing sector.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jury deliberations begin at Kitchener murder trial
After five weeks of trial, Ager Hasan’s fate is now in the hands of the jury.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man with critical injuries airlifted to hospital after a crash in Guelph: Ornge
Ornge ambulance says they are transporting a man in his 20s with critical injuries to Hamilton General as a result of a collision in Guelph.
-
'I find that problematic': Cambridge council concerned with impact of ION expansion
The future of ION light rail transit is up for discussion at regional council this afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human trafficking uncovered in Simcoe County, GTA: Victims forced to live in cold basement with no running water
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
-
Canadian actor, musician Samantha Weinstein dies at 28
A Canadian actor and musician who won accolades from an early age is being remembered as an inspiring artist who lived 'the best life' and continued to work even in her final days.
-
Search and rescue team scouring Radar Road area for missing woman
Search and rescue crews have joined Greater Sudbury police efforts to locate a missing woman last seen in the Valley East area.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa city council talks trash, agrees to look at technological options
Ottawa city councillors spent about an hour Wednesday debating the future of the city's waste management policy and settled on a plan directing staff to explore technological options like incineration.
-
Carlington community hoping to raise funds for new school playgrounds
Parents of children in Carlington have been told they need to raise $300,000 to replace local playgrounds, one of which was just torn down and another set to be demolished in a few years.
-
University students impacted by new credit card transaction fees
New credit card transaction fees businesses are allowed to pass onto customers will make him much more conscious about how and where he uses his credit card.
Windsor
-
Fire reported on cargo ship near Pelee Island
Multiple agencies were involved after an engine fire was reported on a cargo ship near Pelee Island.
-
Free training announced for auto workers on heels of Stellantis project pause
The Ontario government has announced two projects officials say will help over 360 people land full-time jobs in the province’s growing automotive manufacturing sector.
-
Driver busted going almost triple speed limit on Huron Church Road: WPS
Windsor police say they have charged a driver who was going almost triple the speed limit on Huron Church Road.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human trafficking uncovered in Simcoe County, GTA: Victims forced to live in cold basement with no running water
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
-
Man, 82, dies after being struck on mobility scooter in Gravenhurst, driver charged
A senior has died following a collision involving a mobility scooter and an SUV last week in Gravenhurst.
-
Barrie's Anne Street bridge to reopen to traffic after months of delays
The highly anticipated Anne Street bridge in Barrie is nearing completion, with an opening date just weeks away.
Atlantic
-
Ottawa announces plans to spend $6.3 million on Nova Scotia tourism projects
The federal government said today it plans to spend $6.3 million on 53 new tourism projects in Nova Scotia.
-
Moncton family doctor closing his practice, looking for health-care solutions
A family doctor in Moncton, N.B., who is closing his family practice in a few weeks, is speaking out about challenges within the health-care system.
-
Fundraiser to save historic, deconsecrated Nova Scotia church falling short of goal
A 32-day fundraising campaign to preserve a huge and historic Acadian church in western Nova Scotia has raised only a fraction of the funds needed to save the building.
Calgary
-
Emergency room doctors pen letter outlining health-care crisis in Alberta
A group of Alberta emergency room doctors have written an open letter, highlighting their concerns about the state of the province's health-care system.
-
Power from poop: Wastewater upgrades in Calgary to harness biogas
The City of Calgary says it's investing more than $1 billion to upgrade its largest water treatment plant to make the facility self-sufficient in terms of electricity.
-
Youth left 'significantly injured' in ditch for nearly 12 hours, RCMP say
Police say they are looking for another driver involved in a crash that left a youth injured and lying in a ditch for nearly 12 hours earlier this month.
Winnipeg
-
18-year-old shot and killed by Manitoba RCMP officer during domestic disturbance call
Manitoba RCMP say an armed 18-year-old was shot and killed by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in Portage la Prairie.
-
Fire at Brady Road landfill causing smoke to blow into Winnipeg
A fire at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility that began on Tuesday evening is causing smoke to blow into Winnipeg.
-
Trudeau promises to update act around use and development of water in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is repeating promises to update legislation that governs water use.
Vancouver
-
B.C. businesses will shoulder $6.5B due to government taxes, programs: report
A new report released by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade on Wednesday suggests B.C. businesses will shoulder $6.5 billion in costs due to government taxes and other programs.
-
Open letter: SPS chief weighs in on delayed final decision over who will police Surrey
The battle over who should police the city of Surrey is ramping up yet again, as the chief of the Surrey Police Service issues an open letter.
-
Yukon residents will benefit from B.C.'s plan to send cancer patients to U.S.
As B.C. announces plans to send cancer patients to the U.S., many Yukoners wonder what this means for their cancer treatment.
Edmonton
-
Mandatory evacuation orders lifted for Fox Creek, Swan Hills
Mandatory evacuation orders for the towns of Fox Creek and Swan Hills were lifted on Wednesday.
-
Funeral for mother and child killed in a random stabbing to be held in Edmonton
A funeral is being held today for a mother and her child who were stabbed to death outside an Edmonton school.
-
Northern Alberta community mourns the loss of church destroyed by arson
Two men have been charged with arson after a historic church in northern Alberta was destroyed by a fire Monday.