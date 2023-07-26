Man wanted after allegedly hurling racial slurs, death threats at 2 people in Toronto

Police are searching for a 32-year-old man who allegedly yelled racial slurs at two people and threatened to kill them over the weekend in Toronto’s east end.

The incident, which Toronto Police Service is calling a “suspected hate-motivated offence,” happened on Sunday in the Upper Beach area near Gerrard Street East and William Hancox Avenue, which is between Main Street and Victoria Park Avenue.

Investigators said a person was walking their dog in the area when a man approached them and started yelling racial slurs at them. He then allegedly followed that victim and threatened to kill them.

The suspect then allegedly yelled racial slurs at a second victim and also threatened to kill that individual.

He is not known to either of the victims, police said.

Toronto police have identified the suspect as Matthew Paul, of Toronto.

Paul is wanted for two counts of utter threats/death or bodily harm.

He is described as six feet tall with a large build, brown eyes, a goatee, and bald, and is known to frequent the area of Victoria Park Boulevard and Gerrard Street East.

Anyone who locates the suspect is advised to not approach him, but instead call 911 immediately.

Toronto police are asking anyone with further information to contact them at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.