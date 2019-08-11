A man has taken himself to hospital after another daylight shooting in Toronto.

Toronto police were called to the Florence Avenue and Yonge Street area around 2 p.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired.

Police say they located a vehicle with multiple bullet holes but did not locate a victim at the scene.

A man later arrived at hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police say.

Police won’t say yet whether the shooting was targeted.  