Man walks to hospital after being shot in North York
Police tape off an area in North York after a shooting on August 11. (Peter Muscat)
Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, August 11, 2019 3:13PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 11, 2019 3:31PM EDT
A man has taken himself to hospital after another daylight shooting in Toronto.
Toronto police were called to the Florence Avenue and Yonge Street area around 2 p.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired.
Police say they located a vehicle with multiple bullet holes but did not locate a victim at the scene.
A man later arrived at hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police say.
Police won’t say yet whether the shooting was targeted.