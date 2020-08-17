Advertisement
Man walks into St. Joseph's Hospital with gunshot wound, police say
Published Monday, August 17, 2020 7:20AM EDT
The emergency room at St. Joseph's Hospital is shown on Aug. 17, 2020. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
TORONTO -- Police are investigating a scene outside a west-end high school after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound on Monday morning.
Toronto police say a man walked into St. Joseph's Hospital with a gunshot wound sometime after 4 a.m.
Police were unsure of where or exactly when he was shot, but said they were investigating a possible connection to a scene at George Harvey Collegiate at 1700 Keele Street.
The extent of the man's injuries was not known.
Police towed a white Acura sedan from the rear of George Harvey Colleigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 12 Division.