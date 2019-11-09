A man is being rushed to hospital after walking into a Toronto police station with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said the man, aged in his 30s, walked into 12 Division, located at 200 Trethewey Drive in North York, on Saturday afternoon.

His injuries are considered serious, police said.

SHOOTING:

Trethewey Dr & Black Creek Dr

- male walked into 12 Div w/ a gunshot wound

- injuries are serious & life threatening

- @TorontoMedics assisting with emergency run

- ROAD CLOSURES: Todd Baylis Blvd at Industry St, Trethewey Dr/Black Creek Dr

- will update#GO2167373

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 9, 2019

Police said they do not know where the shooting occured. The police station has been taped off as a crime scene.

More to come.