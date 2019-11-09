Man walks into police station with life-threatening gunshot wound
Police tape is shown in this file photo.
Published Saturday, November 9, 2019 3:28PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 9, 2019 3:44PM EST
A man is being rushed to hospital after walking into a Toronto police station with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police said the man, aged in his 30s, walked into 12 Division, located at 200 Trethewey Drive in North York, on Saturday afternoon.
His injuries are considered serious, police said.
Police said they do not know where the shooting occured. The police station has been taped off as a crime scene.
More to come.