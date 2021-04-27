TORONTO -- A 34-year-old man is in police custody in hospital after the fatal stabbing of both of his parents inside a high-rise condominium building in Hamilton on Monday afternoon.

Police were first dispatched to the building on George Street near Caroline Street at around 12:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from tenants advising them that an unknown male was stabbing a woman in a 13th floor hallway.

Police say when officers arrived on scene they located a 61-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man lying in the hallway with stab wounds.

They say that officers then received information about another victim in a nearby apartment unit.

When they then entered the unit they located a 67-year-old man who was also suffering from stab wounds.

The three injured parties were all taken to hospital in critical condition but the 61-year-old female and the 67-year-old man soon succumbed to their injuries some time later.

Police say that witnessed have since identified the 34-year-old man as the person responsible for the stabbing.

He is currently under guard in the hospital, where he is listed in serious condition after undergoing emergency surgery.

“The accused is the son of the two deceased and next-of-kin were eventually located last evening,” police said in a news release. “This was a family dispute and police are not looking for any other suspects and there is no danger to members of the public.”

Police say that the accused will be charged with two counts of second-degree murder once he regains consciousness.