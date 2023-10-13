Man, two teens charged in suspected hate crime at Toronto Hebrew school
A man and two teenagers are facing charges after allegedly making threats to a Toronto Hebrew school on Thursday – an incident that is being investigated as a hate crime.
In a news release issued on Friday, police announced that they had laid charges in the incident that occurred at Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto shortly after 12:30 p.m.
Police said three people attended the school and were shortly asked to leave by security. As they were leaving, they passed a group of Jewish students, and one of the suspects allegedly made threatening remarks.
Officers arrived and later located and apprehended the three suspects.
On Friday, police identified the suspects as 20-year-old Enes Boydak, a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy. The names of the teenagers are not being released under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
All three have been charged with uttering threats/property damage, uttering threats/death or bodily harm, intimidation by threats of violence, and mischief interfere with enjoyment of property.
The suspects were scheduled to appear in a Toronto bail court on Friday morning.
The arrests come amid heightened police presence around Jewish and Palestinian communities as well as other places of worship in the Greater Toronto Area in response to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas that has claimed the lives of thousands of civilians.
The school reopened on Friday with officers on patrol around the property.
"Every time you see police around, it gives a little bit of a sense of comfort. They are there to be accessible. They want to be seen, and we know they're here to help," Jonathan Levy, head of school at the Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto, told CP24 as kids arrived for school Friday.
"So yes, it's a challenging time. But it's wonderful to know that this is being taken so seriously."
Toronto police have also set up command posts on Bathurst Street, one at Lawrence Avenue and the other at Glencairn.
- with files from Joshua Freeman
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
Palestinians fled in a mass exodus from northern Gaza Friday after Israel's military told some 1 million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack
The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.
Public safety concerns mount in Canada as Israel-Hamas war intensifies
Public safety ministers and law enforcement officials say they're taking public safety seriously amid a growing sense of unrest in Canada related to the Israel-Hamas war.
BREAKING Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
Warning: Graphic 'They had been cooked alive': Family suffers severe burns escaping Hamas militants
When Hamas militants set their home ablaze, a couple huddled around their one-year-old baby to protect her from burns.
'Working at it hard': Kirby says of U.S. efforts to open humanitarian corridor in Israel
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says his government is 'literally non-stop communicating' with Israeli and Egyptian officials to open a humanitarian corridor in and out of Gaza.
Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?
Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.
Former Mountie acknowledges tension between intelligence units within RCMP
A former senior Mountie acknowledges there were tensions from time to time between an intelligence unit he led and one run by Cameron Jay Ortis, who is charged with breaching Canada's secrets law.
DEVELOPING A teacher is dead and 2 people are wounded after a France stabbing attack that echoes 2020 killing
A man of Chechen origin who was under surveillance by the French security services over suspected radicalization stabbed a teacher to death at his former high school and critically wounded two other people in northern France on Friday, authorities said.
Montreal
-
Pro-Palestinian protest planned for downtown Montreal on Friday night
A major pro-Palestinian protest is planned in the heart of Montreal's downtown core on Friday evening. The 'MTL Protest for Palestine: All Out for Gaza!' is being organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, a grassroots movement of Palestinian and Arab youth that is "dedicated to the liberation" Palestine, according to the groups website.
-
Montreal Jewish institutions, places of worship on heightened alert amid threat of protests
Jewish institutions and communities in Montreal are on heightened alert after a former Hamas leader reportedly called for a global day of protest Friday targeting the community.
-
Quebec to nearly double tuition fees for out-of-province students at English universities
Tuition fees for some non-Quebec university students are set to nearly double next year as the provincial government clamps down on English-speaking newcomers.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT 'I was very disturbed': Accused in terrorism trial returns to testify for a second day
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is back on the stand in a Windsor, Ont. courtroom, inching closer to his actions on June 6, 2021.
-
London, Ont. girl with disabilities unable to leave high rise apartment
Nine-year-old Jalexa Elijah has spent a fair amount of time staring out the patio door of her 10th floor apartment. For eight days, it has been her only window to the outside world, as Jalexa utilizes a wheelchair for mobility.
-
A wet start to the weekend
Light rain moved into the region Friday ahead of a low-pressure system that is strengthening over the American central plains.
Kitchener
-
Victim injured in Kitchener stabbing: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says one person has been injured after a stabbing in the area of Water Street North in Kitchener.
-
WRDSB says students absent Friday will not be penalized amid online threats related to Israel-Gaza war
The Waterloo Regional Police Service says it will be stepping up patrols at faith-based locations and organizations in response to what it calls “global threats online” related to the Israel-Gaza war.
-
Thousands in Port Dover for Friday the 13th
Thousands of bikers are in Port Dover, Ont. today for Friday the 13th.
Northern Ontario
-
Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?
Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.
-
Former nun, 97, charged in historical sexual assaults at northern Ont. residential schools
A 97-year-old Ottawa woman is facing charges involving sexual assault allegations at northern Ontario residential and day schools in the 1960s and 70s.
-
Study shows massive nickel deposit in northern Ont. even more profitable than expected
Canada Nickel says a feasibility study concluded that the economics of its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project look even better than early projections.
Ottawa
-
Increased police presence around Ottawa's Jewish Institutions on Friday
There is a heightened police presence around Jewish institutions and the Jewish community is on a alert today in the wake of "online global threats" related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Here's how much it cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa in September
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa dropped slightly in September, but renters are still paying an average of $2,000 a month for an apartment.
-
Here is the first headliner for the 2024 Ottawa Bluesfest
The first confirmed headliner for the 2024 edition of Ottawa Bluesfest is Tyler Childers.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT 'I was very disturbed': Accused in terrorism trial returns to testify for a second day
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is back on the stand in a Windsor, Ont. courtroom, inching closer to his actions on June 6, 2021.
-
Two suspects wanted for vehicle theft and credit card fraud
Windsor police have released a video and are asking for help identifying two suspects wanted for a motor vehicle theft and fraud.
-
'It shouldn’t be happening to an 89-year-old man': Harrow homeowner says insurance and restoration company is taking advantage
Antonio Vieira, 89, slowly walks around his basement where 18 inches of his walls remain bare after a storm flooded his Harrow home in August.
Barrie
-
Aged explosive material found on Penetanguishene walking trail
Police say some type of explosive material was found on a walking trail in Penetanguishene Friday.
-
Driver charged after collision in Innisfil
Police charged one person in connection with a collision in Innisfil that caused a truck to flip onto its roof.
-
Heavy police presence seen on ground and in sky outside Barrie
A heavy police presence was seen both on the ground and in the skies just outside Barrie Thursday evening.
Atlantic
-
Dr. Jennifer Russell stepping down as N.B. chief medical officer of health
Dr. Jennifer Russell, who was a prominent figure in many New Brunswickers’ lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, says she is stepping down from her role as chief medical officer of health later this fall.
-
N.B. man charged with murder of woman
A Sackville, N.B., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman on Thursday.
-
Nova Scotia's government to add long-term mental stress to workers compensation
Nova Scotia's government is introducing legislation that would allow citizens who suffer from prolonged mental stress to claim workers compensation.
Calgary
-
Business groups applaud Supreme Court ruling against federal environmental impact law
Business groups and energy companies celebrated a decision Friday by the Supreme Court of Canada that ruled Ottawa's impact assessment law for major project approvals is largely unconstitutional.
-
Calgary brothers join fight in Israel: 'No way I was going to stay at home'
A trio of Calgary brothers have joined the Israel Defence Forces after the country engaged in a battle with Hamas.
-
Public safety concerns mount in Canada as Israel-Hamas war intensifies
Public safety ministers and law enforcement officials say they're taking public safety seriously amid a growing sense of unrest in Canada related to the Israel-Hamas war.
Winnipeg
-
Swearing-in ceremony for Manitoba premier scheduled to take place next week
Manitoba's new premier and cabinet are scheduled to be sworn in Wednesday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
Palestinians fled in a mass exodus from northern Gaza Friday after Israel's military told some 1 million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
-
Delays being experienced for Manitoba health card applications
For those who are looking to apply for a Manitoba health card, they may have to wait longer for it to arrive.
Vancouver
-
Lawsuit alleges female officers faced discrimination, harassment at several B.C. police departments
Six former and current female police officers from B.C. have launched a lawsuit in the B.C. Supreme Court, alleging discrimination, harassment and bullying on the basis of gender and/or sexual orientation.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Surrey mayor announces legal action in ongoing fight over police transition
The City of Surrey is asking for a judge to review a provincial order that directed the city to continue with the transition to a municipal police force.
-
New photo released in effort to help with search for senior missing in Whistler
Police and search and rescue crews in Whistler are trying to identify and speak to two people as part of their efforts to find a missing senior and his dog.
Edmonton
-
'Sometimes it's good to get smacked': Oilers aiming for revenge after 8-1 loss to Canucks
The coach didn't sugarcoat it and neither did the players. The Edmonton Oilers "laid an egg" and "got smacked" 8-1 on Wednesday night in Vancouver.
-
$325K in drugs, AK-47 seized in Red Deer trafficking case
Three people have been charged after a year-long drug trafficking investigation in Red Deer, RCMP say.
-
City to provide $500K to local businesses to repair smashed windows
The city is expanding financial support to businesses across the city to repair broken windows.