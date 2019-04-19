

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man that called 911 and claimed that he was stranded on the Scarborough Bluffs was taken into custody on Friday morning after allegedly trying to steal a fire truck that responded to the scene.

Police say that the man called 911 at around 8:20 a.m. to report that he was stuck on the bluffs amid heavy rain and needed to be rescued.

Police say that emergency crews quickly responded to the scene and began searching for man, who had not provided a precise location.

They say that the man believed to have made the 911 call then attempted to steal a fire truck that had been left running near a green space at the foot of Lyme Regis Crescent.

The man did not get very far with the truck before he was apprehended, according to police.

He is expected to face a number of charges in connection with the incident.

“I know he will be charged with the attempted theft, I believe he has some court imposed conditions that he is in breach of that he will also be charged with and what we are investigating now is the call that he made to police. If we can prove conclusively that was a false call he will be charged with public mischief,” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 on Friday morning.