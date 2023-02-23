Man tried to lure child into van in the west end: Toronto police
Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after a man tried to lure a child in the city’s west end earlier this week.
Police said it happened in the area of Jane and Weatherell streets, north of Bloor Street West, at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
A man approached a child and asked if they wanted to see his dog, police said. He told the child that the dog was in his van.
“When the child told the man they were going to tell one of their parents, he got into his van and drove away northbound on Jane Street,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday evening.
The man is believed to be 50 years old and described as white, having a tanned complexion with a chubby build, and long wavy grey/white hair with a bald spot. He was last seen wearing a blue or turquoise jacket.
Meanwhile, his vehicle is described as a silver Honda minivan, possibly an older Model Odyssey, dirty with tinted windows. Police said no licence plates were attached.
They are asking anyone who has information to contact investigators at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
