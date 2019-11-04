Man transported to trauma centre after shooting in Etobicoke
Emergency crews attend the scene of a shooting in Etobicoke on Nov. 4, 2019.
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, November 4, 2019 1:11PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 4, 2019 1:26PM EST
A man has been critically injured after a shooting in Etobicoke Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to The Queensway and North Queen Street after receiving a report of a person with a gun.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found one victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.
Police have not released any information regarding suspects.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.