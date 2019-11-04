

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A man has been critically injured after a shooting in Etobicoke Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to The Queensway and North Queen Street after receiving a report of a person with a gun.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.

Shooting #GO2131648

The Queensway/North Queen St

-man's injures are life threatening, and has been taken to hospital via emergency run

Area will be closed off to the public for this investigation

Anyone with information call 911 or Crime Stoppers ^js — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 4, 2019

Police have not released any information regarding suspects.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.