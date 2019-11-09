

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A man believed to be in his 40s has been seriously injured after a stabbing in North York on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a plaza in the area of Keele Street and Grandravine Drive, near Sheppard Avenue West, around 6 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a trauma centre for treatment, paramedics said.

No further details have been released regarding suspects in the investigation.

This is a developing news story. More to come.