Man transported to trauma centre after North York stabbing
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, November 9, 2019 7:01AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 9, 2019 8:55AM EST
A man believed to be in his 40s has been seriously injured after a stabbing in North York on Saturday morning.
Emergency crews were called to a plaza in the area of Keele Street and Grandravine Drive, near Sheppard Avenue West, around 6 a.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a trauma centre for treatment, paramedics said.
No further details have been released regarding suspects in the investigation.
This is a developing news story. More to come.