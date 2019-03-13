Man transported to trauma centre after being struck by TTC bus in Financial District
Emergency crews attend the scene of a collision involving a TTC bus near Bay and Richmond streets on March 13, 2019.
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 5:20PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 13, 2019 5:43PM EDT
A man in his 40s is in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a bus in the city’s Financial District on Wednesday evening.
Toronto paramedics say they were called to Bay and Richmond streets at 4:51 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a TTC bus.
They arrived to find the man in critical condition, reportedly suffering from a head injury.
He was rushed to St. Mike’s Hospital for treatment.
Police say Bay Street is closed between Richmond and Adelaide streets to allow for an investigation.