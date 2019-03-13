

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 40s is in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a bus in the city’s Financial District on Wednesday evening.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to Bay and Richmond streets at 4:51 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a TTC bus.

They arrived to find the man in critical condition, reportedly suffering from a head injury.

He was rushed to St. Mike’s Hospital for treatment.

Police say Bay Street is closed between Richmond and Adelaide streets to allow for an investigation.