Man transported to hospital in critical condition after Scarborough stabbing

A man in his 40s has been critically injured in a stabbing in Scarborough.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday inside a unit at an apartment building in the Scarborough Village area, on Markham Road, just north of Eglinton Avenue East.

Paramedics transported the victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police are now at the scene investigating.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.