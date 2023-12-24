Man taken to trauma centre after vehicle collides with TTC bus in Scarborough

A driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and several other people are being assessed for minor injuries following a collision with a TTC bus in Scarborough on Christmas Eve.

The collision happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Sheppard Avenue East at Heavenview Road, west of Markham Road.

Toronto Police said the driver from the second vehicle was transported to the hospital. He sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Police said that several passengers from the bus sustained minor injuries. Paramedics said they were assessing two people at the scene, but had not transported anyone else.

Sheppard Avenue is currently closed between Markham and Heavenview roads as police investigate the collision.

The incident comes just a day after another TTC bus was involved in a collision on Parkside Drive in the Roncesvalles area, leaving one person, seriously injured.