

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 35-year-old man is in serious condition in a hospital trauma centre after he was stabbed several times in a home in west Mississauga on Friday evening.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a home at Folkway Drive and Unity Gate, in the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Highway 403 area, at 4:10 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

They arrived to find the man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Paramedics said he was rushed to a hospital trauma centre and is now in stable condition.

Police said one suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2121.