

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 30s has been taken to a trauma centre following an industrial accident in the Newtonbrook area in North York.

The incident happened at a site near Finch and Willowdale avenues Thursday morning.

The man was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Police described the incident as an industrial accident, but could not confirm reports that scaffolding collapsed at the site.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.