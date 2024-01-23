Man taken to hospital after stabbing near Christie Pits
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing near the Christie Pits neighbourhood.
Toronto police say they were called for a stabbing in the area of Bloor Street West and Shaw Street, east of Ossington Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
There was reportedly a fight, and one person got stabbed, police say.
When officers arrived, they located the victim, and paramedics shortly transported him to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, police are searching for a suspect described as a white male with brown hair last seen wearing a black jacket with white fur lining, a grey sweater, grey track pants, black shoes and a black backpack.
Police say he was also seen carrying a luggage.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The federal government says it plans to appeal a ruling by the Federal Court stating that its use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was “not justified.”
BREAKING Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton city hall, 1 arrested: police
Shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at Edmonton city hall on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed.
2 survivors of deadly B.C. helicopter crash remain in critical condition, 2 others now serious
Two people injured in a deadly helicopter crash Monday in northwestern British Columbia remain in critical condition, while two others have been upgraded to serious condition, according to health officials.
Ban 'parental alienation' arguments in family law cases, feminist coalition urges federal government
A coalition of more than 250 feminist organizations from across Canada are calling on the government to reform the Divorce Act and ban the concept of 'parental alienation' in family law cases, calling it a 'sexist and unscientific theory' that undermines survivors of domestic violence and puts children at risk.
The Doomsday Clock reveals how close we are to 'total annihilation'
The Doomsday Clock that has been ticking for 77 years is no ordinary clock — it attempts to gauge how close humanity is to destroying the world. On Tuesday, the clock was again set at 90 seconds to midnight — the closest to the hour it has ever been.
James Smith inquest: Mass killer demonstrated 'good behaviour' before release
A director with the federal correctional service defended the practice of releasing offenders from prison to complete their sentence in the community.
RCMP say a plane has crashed near Fort Smith, N.W.T.
Police in the Northwest Territories say they are assisting after a plane crashed near Fort Smith.
Doctors caution holding in sneezes after man blows a hole in his windpipe: case study
A man tore a hole in his windpipe by pinching his nose and keeping his mouth shut during a sneezing episode, a case study says. Doctors in Dundee, Scotland are using this 'rare' situation as an example of what could happen if people hold in their sneezes under certain circumstances.
Japanese carmaker that faked safety tests sees long wait to reopen factories
A Japanese automaker that cheated on safety tests for decades said Monday it doesn't expect to resume shipping cars any time soon.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Class-action lawsuit approved over COVID-19 outbreaks in Quebec long-term care
A judge has approved a class-action lawsuit that accuses Quebec's health network of failing to protect long-term care centres during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and causing avoidable suffering and death to thousands of residents.
-
'Now that's a fish!' Quebec fishermen reel in 109-pound Atlantic halibut
Just days after the start of ice fishing season, Mathieu Aubin caught a 109-pound Atlantic halibut in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.
-
Free lodging near Montreal Children's Hospital for parents of sick kids unveiled in memory of young cancer patient
The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation has opened a residence for out-of-town parents whose children are receiving long-term treatment.
London
-
Crown seeks fifth life sentence for Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of attacking Afzaal family
Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021.
-
Charges laid after crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway
Emergency crews were called to Veterans Memorial Parkway and Dundas Street around 6:30 Saturday morning. Police said a stolen car slammed into another vehicle, sending the suspect to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
One person sent to hospital after Lambeth dryer fire
One person had to be treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire in Lambeth, Ont. Tuesday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Psychiatrist explains decision to remove Timi Gusak from suicide watch days before his death
An inquest has heard Gusak died after wrapping a bedsheet loop around his neck, and the loop was already in the cell when Gusak was moved there.
-
Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge declare snow events
Environment Canada says up to 10 cm of snow is expected in Waterloo-Wellington on Tuesday.
-
Filmmakers want help finding 'The Human Fly' who could be in Fergus, Ont.
A worldwide search is underway for a mysterious Canadian stuntman who seemingly disappeared from the limelight decades ago, and the hunt has narrowed in on southwestern Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
Murder case in southern Ont. has ties to the north
Ontario Provincial Police in Quinte West are hoping a $50,000 reward will help them solve a 40-year-old murder case with ties to northern Ontario.
-
Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The federal government says it plans to appeal a ruling by the Federal Court stating that its use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was “not justified.”
-
Probationary Sudbury police officer who was fired loses fight to get his job back
A Sudbury police officer who got into trouble a few months after he was hired has lost a labour arbitration battle aimed at getting him his job back
Ottawa
-
Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The federal government says it plans to appeal a ruling by the Federal Court stating that its use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was “not justified.”
-
Here's how many vehicles were stolen in Ottawa in 2023
The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) says car thefts is still an issue in the capital, after more than 1,800 vehicles were stolen last year.
-
Here's what to do to survive if you fall through ice
While people are constantly reminded to stay off the ice, as "no ice is safe," Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) is sharing some tips on how to survive if you fall through the ice.
Windsor
-
Identity released of LaSalle man charged with first-degree murder in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP have released the name of a LaSalle man charged with first-degree murder in Lakeshore.
-
Vehicle smashes into Tecumseh Mall in jewellery store break-in
Windsor police are investigating a break-in at a jewellery store in Tecumseh Mall.
-
Michael Bolton show at Caesars Windsor rescheduled due to brain tumour
Caesars Windsor has announced that the Michael Bolton show has been rescheduled.
Barrie
-
Barrie police inspector faces Police Services Act Tribunal for alleged discreditable conduct
Appearing before a Police Services Act Tribunal, Barrie police Insp. Valarie Gates stands charged with discreditable conduct.
-
Vehicle totalled in collision with transport truck on Hwy 400
A 30-year-old man is facing charges of impaired driving following a collision with a transport truck along Highway 400 in Barrie.
-
Dogs dumped on side of road during ice storm in Bradford seek forever homes
The Alliston and District Humane Society hopes to find forever homes for several dogs found dumped on the side of the road in Bradford last month during a freezing rainstorm.
Atlantic
-
$8M Chase the Ace jackpot in N.B. up for grabs Tuesday night
One lucky draw could make Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick all come to an end Tuesday night.
-
Rise in youth vaping headlines National Non-Smoking Week
Thirty per cent of youth aged 15 to 19 have tried vaping, which jumps to nearly 50 per cent for those aged 20 to 25.
-
Large fire destroys multiple businesses, apartments in Grand-Bouctouche, N.B.
A large fire has destroyed a building that housed several businesses and apartment units in New Brunswick’s Kent County.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton city hall, 1 arrested: police
Shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at Edmonton city hall on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed.
-
Calgary council to discuss tax rebate for residential property owners
After a city committee endorsed a motion to discuss tax relief Tuesday morning, council as a whole will have to decide whether to give residential property owners a break on their 2024 tax bills.
-
Bruce Covernton, former Calgary Stampeder and Grey Cup champion, dead at 57
Bruce Covernton, a former Calgary Stampeders offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion, has died.
Winnipeg
-
From headwear for farmers to customers around the world, a Winnipeg hat company is marking a significant milestone
Crown Cap can put another feather in its cap as the Winnipeg-based company marks another decade of existence.
-
Two men sought following armed robbery at Manitoba home
Manitoba RCMP said a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a home on a Manitoba First Nation has been arrested, but two other suspects that have been identified remain at large.
-
Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The federal government says it plans to appeal a ruling by the Federal Court stating that its use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was “not justified.”
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Transit strike: Hearing on possible SkyTrain disruption scheduled for Monday
A hearing to determine whether striking transit supervisors can picket outside SkyTrain stations has been scheduled for Monday, CTV News has learned.
-
VPD officer won’t face charges for arrest that left mischief suspect with serious facial injuries: IIO
A Vancouver police officer will not face charges for an arrest on a downtown street that left a woman with "serious injuries to her face," according to the province's police watchdog.
-
2 survivors of deadly B.C. helicopter crash remain in critical condition, 2 others now serious
Two people injured in a deadly helicopter crash Monday in northwestern British Columbia remain in critical condition, while two others have been upgraded to serious condition, according to health officials.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton city hall, 1 arrested: police
Shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at Edmonton city hall on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed.
-
wîhkwêntôwin: Oliver Community League gifted Cree name for neighbourhood
In a move to shed the 'harmful legacy' of its namesake Frank Oliver, a central Edmonton community has chosen a Cree name to replace his'.
-
1 in 5 Alta. family doctors believe their practice can survive next 6 months: survey
The Alberta Medical Association (AMA) is demanding the provincial government take immediate action to keep family medical practices alive over the next six months.