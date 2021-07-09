Advertisement
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Scarborough
Published Friday, July 9, 2021 4:59PM EDT
TORONTO -- A shooting in Scarborough Friday afternoon left one man injured, Toronto police say.
Officers were called to the area of Markham Road and McNicoll Avenue just after 4 p.m. for reports of a drive-by shooting.
Toronto paramedics say one person has been transported to the hospital in stable condition.
No suspect information has been released.