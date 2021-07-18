Advertisement
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Mimico
Published Sunday, July 18, 2021 5:01PM EDT
TORONTO -- A man was found shot in Mimico Sunday afternoon, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Royal York Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West just before 4:30 p.m. for a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with obvious signs of trauma.
He has been transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.