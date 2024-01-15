Man taken to hospital after Mississauga collision involving transit bus

A man has been taken to hospital following a collision involving a transit bus in Mississauga Monday morning.

According to Peel Regional Police, at least two vehicles collided just before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Burnhamthorpe and Dixie roads.

Images from the scene showed a badly-damaged four-door vehicle and what appeared to be a damaged MiWay transit bus.

One man was transported to a local trauma centre with injuries, police said. It's not clear how badly he was injured.

The intersection is closed while police investigate. They are asking drivers to use alternative routes