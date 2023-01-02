Man taken to hospital after drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
A man has been taken to hospital with minor injuries following a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke Monday evening.
Toronto police say it happened in the area of Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue West just after 6 p.m.
Police say officer responded to reports that someone had been shot in the area and upon arrival, they located an adult male victim with a gun shot wound who was transported to hospital.
Police initially said the victim’s injuries appeared to be serious however paramedics later told CP24 that his injuries are minor.
The incident was a drive-by shooting that involved at least two vehicles and several shots were fired, according to police.
Roads in the area were closed for the police investigation but have since reopened.
Investigators are urging any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident
Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, a representative for the actor said Monday, and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.
Bedard bedazzles, breaks 5 records as Canada eliminates Slovakia with overtime win
Canada is off to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship. Connor Bedard scored at 5:17 of overtime on an incredible individual effort as the tournament hosts defeated Slovakia 4-3 on Monday.
Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night and was administered CPR before being driven to a hospital, where the NFL said he was in critical condition, and Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended for the night.
'Not a start the royals want': Upcoming Prince Harry interviews already stirring royal discussion
CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen weighs in on Prince Harry’s soon-to-be released interviews ahead of the launch of his memoir.
Death from above: How drone warfare is shaping the battlefield in Ukraine
Drone warfare has been a calling card of the invasion of Ukraine, with the autonomous aerial vehicles being used on both sides of the conflict to devastating effect.
Celine Dion snubbed in Rolling Stone's 'Greatest Singers List'
Legendary Quebec chanteuse Celine Dion has been snubbed by Rolling Stone magazine. For many fans, Dion was a glaring omission from the magazine’s ranking of the 200 greatest singers of all time, published Sunday.
Ransomware group LockBit apologizes, saying 'partner' was behind SickKids attack
A global ransomware operator has issued a rare apology after it claims one of its 'partners' was behind a cyberattack on Canada's largest pediatric medical centre.
How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'
Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday.' The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.
Angela Bassett and Courtney Vance's teen son apologizes for participating in fake celeb death TikTok trend
The son of actress Angela Bassett has issued an apology after receiving backlash for a viral video of him telling his parents that actor Michael B. Jordan had died.
Montreal
-
Who's exempt from Canada's foreign homebuyers ban? Here's what you need to know
Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers is now in effect, barring commercial enterprises and individuals outside of Canada from buying residential properties in the country. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know about the regulations.
-
Quebec immigration program only accepting French applicants
An immigration program designed for entrepreneurs will now only accept applications from French speakers in Quebec. It is part of the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) promise to have 100 per cent of newcomers to the province be francophone by 2026.
-
Celine Dion snubbed in Rolling Stone's 'Greatest Singers List'
Legendary Quebec chanteuse Celine Dion has been snubbed by Rolling Stone magazine. For many fans, Dion was a glaring omission from the magazine’s ranking of the 200 greatest singers of all time, published Sunday.
London
-
Bedard bedazzles, breaks 5 records as Canada eliminates Slovakia with overtime win
Canada is off to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship. Connor Bedard scored at 5:17 of overtime on an incredible individual effort as the tournament hosts defeated Slovakia 4-3 on Monday.
-
Cyclist killed in early morning crash
The Elgin County OPP Traffic Reconstruction Team is on scene on Wellington Road after a fatal crash claimed the life of a cyclist on Monday morning.
-
Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night and was administered CPR before being driven to a hospital, where the NFL said he was in critical condition, and Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended for the night.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made in connection to reports of shots fired in Brantford
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to reports of shots fired Monday afternoon outside of a home in Brantford.
-
Higher cost of living and payroll deductions could see more residents budgeting in Waterloo Region
A change to your pay cheque can be expected in 2023 as contributions to the Canadian Pension and Employment Insurance are increasing.
-
First baby of 2023 born in Waterloo Region shares father’s birthday
The first birth of the year in Waterloo Region belongs to a Kitchener couple, but Jan. 1 is a date the new father has celebrated his whole life.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. food bank receives thousands of pounds of food, thanks to local firefighter
A food bank in northern Ontario received 10,000 pounds of food, thanks to the efforts of a local first responder. Jeremy Alldred-Hughes is a firefighter with the Town of Kirkland Lake. He says after seeing the increasing usage of food bank services, he wanted to do something to help.
-
Convoy organizer says plans to stage a 2023 protest in Winnipeg are off
Canada Unity, one of the anti-government protest groups behind the protests that headlined much of last year, is calling off its plans to restage the event this February.
-
How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'
Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday.' The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.
Ottawa
-
Convoy organizer says plans to stage a 2023 protest in Winnipeg are off
Canada Unity, one of the anti-government protest groups behind the protests that headlined much of last year, is calling off its plans to restage the event this February.
-
Pharmacies already seeing demand as Ontario rolls out increased prescription powers
Patients across Ontario can now get a prescription for some common ailments without visiting a doctor's office and at least one pharmacy in Ottawa is already seeing the demand.
-
Car fire doused in minutes after blaze erupts in garage
Ottawa firefighters doused a car fire in a commercial garage in a matter of minutes Monday evening.
Windsor
-
Bedard bedazzles, breaks 5 records as Canada eliminates Slovakia with overtime win
Canada is off to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship. Connor Bedard scored at 5:17 of overtime on an incredible individual effort as the tournament hosts defeated Slovakia 4-3 on Monday.
-
Rainfall warning in effect, fog advisory lifted
A rainfall warning has been issued for the Windsor, Ont. region for late Monday and into Tuesday, according to Environment Canada, with local rainfall amounts of between 20 to 45 mm expected.
-
Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night and was administered CPR before being driven to a hospital, where the NFL said he was in critical condition, and Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended for the night.
Barrie
-
Road closure plans ahead of OPP funeral in Barrie
Barrie residents and visitors can expect road closures and delays Wednesday to accommodate the funeral of OPP constable Grzegorz Pierzchala.
-
Barrie driver flees from police, crashes into pole, injures 4: SIU investigates
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is looking for witnesses after a driver in Barrie fled from police before crashing into a pole, seriously injuring four people.
-
Central Ontario hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
Barrie residents Danielle Doyle and Simon Hall are proud parents of the first baby born in 2023 at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.
Atlantic
-
No charges being considered in Friday's homicide incident: Halifax police
No criminal charges are being considered at this time in relation to a homicide that occurred at a Halifax residence Friday evening, say police.
-
World Juniors tournament wraps up in Moncton
Monday marked the last two in-person games for the 2023 World Juniors in Moncton, but the tournament brought a big boost and excitement to the city.
-
Birth of nine calves sparks hope for endangered North Atlantic right whales
A scientist who studies the endangered North Atlantic right whale is cautiously optimistic about the current breeding season after nine calves were spotted during its first few weeks.
Calgary
-
Calgary realtor predicts what the housing market will be like in 2023
A Calgary realtor expects more challenges ahead for the housing market in 2023 as it recovers from interest rate hikes that spooked both buyers and sellers alike.
-
Volatile gas prices expected to soften impact of Alberta fuel tax holiday: experts
While Alberta suspended its collection of the provincial fuel tax, market experts say volatile gas prices will likely mean motorists will not notice the difference.
-
Ukrainian U25 hockey team takes on Dinos, raises awareness to help keep hockey alive in country at war
The University of Calgary Dinos men's hockey team will host a special opponent Monday night at Father David Bauer Arena, when they play an exhibition against the Ukrainian U25 national team.
Winnipeg
-
The charges against an Alberta lawyer for having a Manitoba judge followed during the pandemic
An Alberta lawyer is facing criminal charges for hiring an investigator to follow a Manitoba judge during a high-profile pandemic restrictions case.
-
From exercise routines to diets: Winnipeg health experts weigh in on New Year's resolutions
It is prime time for New Year's resolutions, with diets and gym goals at the top of many people's lists, but fitness experts say a new calendar year shouldn't be the sole factor in a lifestyle change.
-
Winnipeg police deal with more New Year's crime
Winnipeg police continue to have a busy new year, dealing with several more incidents over the past few days.
Vancouver
-
Police called after fireworks ignite in Vancouver condo
A video circulating online is raising eyebrows, and safety concerns, as it shows a number of fireworks exploding either inside a Yaletown condo or on its very small balcony.
-
Living in B.C.: What will cost more, less, and the same in 2023
After a 2022 marked by painful inflation levels, British Columbians can expect to some necessities to cost the same in 2023, with a handful being cheaper but unlikely to make up for food costs that’ll continue to rise.
-
'What's up? Are you here for my mice?' B.C. man captures close-up video of young bobcat
A young bobcat was caught on camera, running over snow covered ground and hiding under a picnic table, after sneaking into an aircraft hangar in Kamloops B.C. last week.
Edmonton
-
Volatile gas prices expected to soften impact of Alberta fuel tax holiday: experts
While Alberta suspended its collection of the provincial fuel tax, market experts say volatile gas prices will likely mean motorists will not notice the difference.
-
'Pretty demoralizing': Vandals hit Edmonton community league hall for second time
The Riverbend Community League is preparing to once again rebuild and repair their Brookside Hall after a second break-in three months.
-
Local eatery challenges new year resolutions with burger diet
A south Edmonton eatery has invited diners to try out a new kind of new year's resolution.